Genius Sports Aktie
WKN DE: A3CNLH / ISIN: GG00BMF1JR16
|
04.05.2026 23:31:55
IFC Advisors Bets on Online Gambling With a 676,000 Genius Sports (GENI) Buy
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 4, 2026, IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) by 676,034 shares. The estimated transaction value is $4.81 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The position’s value at quarter-end fell by $16.17 million, reflecting both the share purchase and market price movements.Genius Sports is a leading provider of technology-driven products and services to the global sports ecosystem, with a focus on data collection, distribution, and integrity solutions. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver real-time sports data and streaming content to betting operators and media partners, supporting both regulatory compliance and customer engagement. Its integrated platform and broad service offering position Genius Sports as a critical partner for sports leagues and betting operators in a rapidly evolving digital sports landscape.IFC’s investment in Genius Sports hasn’t worked out so well. The stock is down by 59% in 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genius Sports Limited Registered Shs
|
03.03.26
|Ausblick: Genius Sports stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Genius Sports Limited Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genius Sports Limited Registered Shs
|4,50
|3,45%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.