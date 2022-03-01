01.03.2022 14:30:00

IFCO Japan acquires Sanko Lease's reusable container pooling services business

PULLACH, Germany, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, the world's leading provider of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) for fresh grocery products, today announced the acquisition completion of the RPC pooling services business of Sanko Lease, via its wholly-owned subsidiary IFCO Japan. The acquired business will be transferred to IFCO Japan and succeeded by IFCO Oricon Co., Ltd, which will start operations effective March 1, 2022. Through the acquisition of the business, IFCO Japan will significantly increase its pooling asset base and service center network and will become the largest RPC pooling provider in the fresh grocery supply chain in the Japanese market.

Customers will benefit from the combined global and local experience and resources of IFCO and Sanko Lease. In addition to offering nationwide coverage, more service centers and a broader product and service portfolio, the increased business scale will allow IFCO Oricon to develop and implement solutions to reduce lead-times, improve RPC availability as well as streamline ordering and invoicing systems.

Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO Group, said: "We are delighted about this strategic transaction and the long-term partnership with Sanko Group. In addition, we are excited to see how bringing these two great businesses together will help IFCO continue its mission to make the Japanese fresh grocery supply chain sustainable."

Please find the full announcement as well as images here: https://bit.ly/3swXDcu 

Contact:
Daniela Carbone
VP - Global Marketing
Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com
+49 (0) 89/9938-8751

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifco-japan-acquires-sanko-leases-reusable-container-pooling-services-business-301492761.html

SOURCE IFCO Systems

