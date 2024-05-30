IFF Appoints Margarita Paláu-Hernández to Board of Directors

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the appointment of Margarita Paláu-Hernández to its Board of Directors, effective June 3, 2024. Paláu-Hernández joins as a mutually agreed independent Director in connection with IFF’s previously disclosed cooperation agreement with Icahn Capital LP and its affiliates. Following the appointment of Paláu-Hernández, the Board will be comprised of 11 members, ten of which are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Maggie to the IFF Board," said Roger Ferguson, lead director of IFF. "Her legal expertise, consumer insights, and her experience in emerging markets will be invaluable to IFF as we continue to execute on our growth and transformation plan to drive increased shareholder value.”

"I am confident that Maggie will be an excellent addition to the IFF Board,” said Carl Icahn, CEO of Icahn Capital. "As IFF continues to advance its strategy, I believe that the Board and management team are poised to capture further opportunities for growth.”

About Margarita Paláu-Hernández

Paláu-Hernández is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hernández Ventures, a privately held enterprise involved in Spanish media, business and real estate ventures. Prior to founding Hernández Ventures, Paláu-Hernández was an attorney with the law firm of McCutcheon, Black, Verleger & Shea where she focused on domestic and international business.

Paláu-Hernández has served on the board of Apartment Income REIT Corporation since 2021, and Conduent Incorporated since 2019. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of the American Latino at the Smithsonian, the Yale School of Management Council of Global Advisors, the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Board of Advisors, and is an ex-officio Board Member of the Yale School of Management Board of Advisors. She is a founding Board Member of UCLA Law Women L.E.A.D. She is currently a Trustee Emeritus of UCLA School of Law Board of Advisors and the University of San Diego Board of Trustees.

In September of 2018, Paláu-Hernández was nominated to serve as a Representative of the United States of America to the Seventy-third Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, with the personal Rank of Ambassador. She earned a bachelor’s degree, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of San Diego and a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

© 2024 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530809941/en/