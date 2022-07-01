|
01.07.2022 15:45:00
IFF Completed Divestiture of Microbial Control Business
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its Microbial Control business unit to LANXESS.
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
