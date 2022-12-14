|
14.12.2022 22:15:00
IFF Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022
IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of its common stock, payable on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005750/en/
