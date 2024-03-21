IFF Names Ana Paula Mendonça President, Scent

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced Ana Paula Mendonça—who has dedicated her career to the advancement and commercialization of fragrance—has been named President of Scent, IFF, effective April 1. Simon Herriott, current president of Health & Biosciences and Scent will continue to lead IFF’s Health and Biosciences business unit.

In Mendonça’s new role, she will lead IFF’s industry-leading Scent business unit, which includes fine fragrance, consumer fragrance and fragrance ingredients. Mendonça will be based in New York City and remain part of IFF’s Executive Leadership Team.

Since joining IFF in Brazil in 1996, Mendonça has held roles of increasing responsibilities in Scent, namely president of fragrance ingredients and regional general manager of North America for consumer fragrances. Her broad experience extends across category management in fine fragrance, home, fabric, and beauty, as well as global marketing, creative design, and product innovation. Since December 2022, she has served as IFF’s senior vice president of Commercial Excellence, where she led the company’s global key account initiative, including IFF’s sales excellence program, commercial analytics, and digital enablement. These initiatives will continue under the leadership of the business unit leaders.

"Ana’s vast experience in the fragrance industry—combined with her leadership in elevating and embedding our Commercial Excellence capability throughout our business units—have prepared her well to lead Scent,” said IFF CEO Erik Fyrwald. "It is a critically important business, and under her direction, I am confident we will strengthen the leading innovation we bring to our customers to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

Mendonça completed a Masters in Business Agility Program and Leadership Excellence Through Awareness and Practice at INSEAD and earned a degree in business management from UAM in Sao Paulo. An active IFF Global Inclusion Committee member, she is also the recipient of the 2023 Nancy Poulos Leadership Award from Women in Flavor and Fragrance Commerce, Inc.

