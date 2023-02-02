IFF Provides Update on Evolution of Board of Directors

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today outlined the recent changes to its Board of Directors, consistent with its plans to evolve its Board in line with best-in-class corporate governance standards, announced in connection with its long-term strategic and financial vision on Dec. 7, 2022.

New Board Chair: Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., experienced IFF Board member, has been named Chair of the IFF Board as of the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting. He will succeed Dale F. Morrison, who has been a member of the IFF Board since 2011, most recently serving as Chair since 2022. Morrison has notified IFF of his intent to retire from the Board as of the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting due to health reasons;

Mark J. Costa, Dawn Willoughby and Gary Hu have been appointed to the IFF Board; and Board Retirements: Michael Ducker, Ilene Gordon and Kare Schultz have retired as IFF directors.

These changes will result in the Board reducing its size to no more than 10 IFF directors and one Icahn Capital designee director by the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

"It has been a delight and honor to serve on the IFF Board over the past 12 years, and most recently as Chair of the Board during this transformational period,” said Morrison. "IFF is a leader in its industry, who has built a world-class portfolio, and a robust R&D pipeline to be a premier partner to its customers. I’m proud of the great strides the company has taken at the nexus between creativity and science, and though it is time for me to take a step back and focus on my health, I’m eager to see IFF accelerate ahead in the years to come.”

"We are very grateful for the years of tremendous contributions made by Dale, Ilene, Michael and Kare to help build upon IFF’s strong foundation and guide its future success,” said Ferguson. "In particular, Dale’s leadership as Chair over the past year was pivotal in the development of our refreshed strategic plan and we thank him for his service to IFF. As we progress along our strategic transformation journey, we look forward to welcoming Mark, Dawn and Gary and benefitting from their insights and relevant expertise.”

Mr. Ferguson continued, "The IFF Board and management team remain committed to the successful execution of the next phase of IFF’s strategic transformation, meeting the evolving needs of our customers and maximizing the Company’s long-term profitable growth potential.”

