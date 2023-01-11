IFF Recognized for Achieving Sustainability Leadership Throughout Transformational Year

IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced it has qualified for the third consecutive year as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), a family of benchmarks widely regarded as one of the world’s leading tools for investors to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios to increase long-term shareholder value. Named to both the 2022 World Index and the North America Index, IFF is the only company in its industry to be included.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) serves as the basis for the ESG scores that power the DJSI and its prestigious list of selected companies. IFF’s total CSA score places the Company among the top 10 percent of sustainability performers in the world, as assessed from among the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). Similarly, IFF ranks among the top 20 percent of the 600 largest companies in the S&P Global BMI in North America.

The distinction of achieving an annual place on the DJSI – and even increasing its score from the prior year – underscores IFF’s ongoing leadership position in environmental, social and governance (ESG) management, despite significantly increasing its size and complexity following the merger with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences division in 2021. The Company’s CSA disclosures scored in 2022 were the first to reflect its post-merger performance and outcomes, including those based on an increase from nearly 14,000 employees to more than 24,000, and an expanded global footprint.

IFF was also recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its 2022 ‘A List’ for climate change for the eighth consecutive year. Based on IFF’s post-merger data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, IFF is one of a small number of companies out of nearly 15,000 scored that were named to the ‘A List’ for climate change, based on its actions to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. IFF also received an "A-" in CDP’s other two categories for action to protect water security risks and forests.

"We’re very proud to be recognized by S&P Global and CDP for our ESG excellence in 2022,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO, IFF. "We credit these achievements to the laser focus of our global team—striving to be the most sustainable company we can be—guided by our ambitious Do More Good Plan. We know we have more work to do in 2023 and beyond, but these external validations continue to inspire us and are a reminder that we’re heading in the right direction.”

IFF’s Do More Good Plan is a comprehensive ESG roadmap aligned with the Company’s purpose of applying science and creativity for a better world, organized by the four strategic focus areas of Sustainable Solutions, Climate & Planetary Health, Equity & Wellbeing and Transparency & Accountability.

The 2022 DJSI and CDP recognitions follow several other competitive ESG ratings IFF received during the year, including being:

Awarded the 2022 EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the second time, placing IFF among the top 1% of companies assessed;

Named for the first time to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for its commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting; and

Recertified for the second consecutive year by the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) at the Move level globally for its commitment to workplace diversity and intersectional issues.

