|
17.03.2022 12:27:29
IFF Signals Price Hike Across All Segments To Slash Rising Cost Burden
(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc or IFF (IFF) said on Thursday that it is raising the prices of its products and services across all four divisions, including Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions, with immediate effect.
The move follows the continued and significant rise in raw material, energy, and logistics costs fuelled by the ongoing geopolitical issues.
"Pricing actions will vary by business and be driven by specific product cost increases. These actions will include more frequent pricing reviews - dynamic pricing - to ensure IFF product reflects current market realities," the company said in a statement.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.22
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: International Flavors Fragrances legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.21
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: International Flavors Fragrances zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.20
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: International Flavors Fragrances informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)