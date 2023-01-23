|
IFF to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results February 8
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter & full year 2022 earnings results following the market close on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023. The management team will host a live webcast on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
