IFF to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Feb. 20, 2024; IFF to Present at 2024 CAGNY Conference on Feb. 22, 2024
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results following the market close on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The management team will host a live webcast on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
IFF also announced today that the Company’s management will speak at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
