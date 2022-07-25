IFF to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 8

IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

