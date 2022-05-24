+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 22:15:00

IFF to Webcast Fireside Chat at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Frank Clyburn will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 2022 Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8 am ET.

Investors may access the live webcast on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

