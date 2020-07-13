IFI Techsolutions recognized as a finalist of OSS on Azure 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFI Techsolutions today announced it has been named a finalist of OSS on Azure 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Ankur Garg, Founder - IFI Techsolutions said, "It is a matter of pride for us at IFI Techsolutions to get recognized on Microsoft's global platform. This award is a testimony of our team's technical expertise and commitment in delivering best Microsoft Azure solutions to our global customers."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. IFI Techsolutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in OSS on Azure.

IFI Techsolutions has delivered 70+ projects on Azure OSS services that includes building and managing Linux environments, containers like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Container Services (ACS), Docker and custom Kubernetes clusters, Azure with MySQL, PostgreSQL as a Service, Cosmos DB, Table Storage etc. and infrastructure and configuration automation technologies like Terraform, Ansible, Puppet and Chef and also other services like Azure DevOps with Git, OpenVPN, Redis Cache.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,"said Gavriella Schuster,corporate vice president,One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services,and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

About IFI Techsolutions: IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech) is a born in cloud Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) setup by ex-Microsoft employees – Ankur Garg and Puneet Bajaj to help global customers with their digital transformation journey. It has served internationally renowned customers such as Larsen & Toubro, L&T Infotech, Reliance Group, Gulf Oil etc. and delivered over 300+ projects, 37,000+ consulting hours, migrated 3100+ servers across 230+ customers in markets of India, US, UK, UAE and Australia amongst others.

