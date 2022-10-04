iFIT, Inc. Names Kevin Duffy Chief Executive Officer

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFIT, Inc. ("the Company"), a leader in connected fitness hardware, software, and subscription content powered by leading equipment brand NordicTrack and the streaming fitness media platform, iFIT, today announced that Kevin Duffy has joined as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kevin Duffy has nearly 25 years of experience, including two decades leading branded consumer technology companies. Most recently, he served as CEO and Director of Sound United, a leading consumer technology company and owner of multiple premium audio and home entertainment brands including Bowers & Wilkins and Denon. Mr. Duffy joined Sound United in 2003 and prior to serving as CEO, he held a variety of roles at the Company, including CFO while it was publicly traded on NASDAQ. During his time at Sound United, the company experienced over 8x revenue and earnings growth while executing 10 acquisitions, an Initial Public Offering, two dividend recapitalizations, and a go-private transaction. Mr. Duffy previously served as a board member at Octo Telematics North America, a usage-based telematics insurance provider, and held senior leadership roles at a Think Tank Holdings portfolio company and Clarion after beginning his career at Deloitte. Mr. Duffy holds a Bachelors in Economics from Princeton University, an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and is a member of the Young President's Organization (YPO).

Mr. Duffy's appointment follows the hiring of Dale R. Gerard as Chief Financial Officer and Andy Donkin as Chief Customer Officer in June and August 2022, respectively.

"Kevin is a seasoned executive who brings significant consumer and technology expertise as well as a proven track record of driving transformative growth," said Marc Magliacano, Chairman of iFIT's Board of Directors and a Managing Partner at L Catterton. "As we look ahead, Kevin's leadership will be instrumental in supporting the execution of iFIT's mission of improving the fitness and well-being of our members through best-in-class services and experiences. With the support of Dale and Andy, we are confident that Kevin is the right person to lead the Company forward into its next phase of growth."

"I've long admired the immersive experience iFIT and its industry leading brands such as NordicTrack provides its users," said Kevin Duffy, "I believe that there's significant opportunity ahead for iFIT in the interactive fitness industry and am excited to join at such a pivotal time for the business. I look forward to working with the talented team to lead the company into a new chapter of growth and innovation."

About iFIT

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of over 7.7 million members in over 120 countries. iFIT's industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Sweat®, Freemotion®, Weider® and 29029® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across the industry's broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

