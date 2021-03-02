iFLY Announces New Colorado Springs Location Opening In Late 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLY Indoor Skydiving is proud to announce the awarding of a new franchise to HiFLYght LLC in Colorado Springs, CO, owned and operated by three retired Air Force colonels with diverse and extensive aviation backgrounds who are classmates from the Class of 1979 at the United States Air Force Academy. Set to open in late 2021, the new location will offer the same great iFLY experience that fliers have come to expect, complete with the latest Gen 9 vertical wind tunnel technology. The facility will include a state-of-the-art 14-foot flight chamber to serve all range of flyers, as well as private rooms to host STEM education events, birthday parties and corporate meetings.

"We're thrilled to bring the only recognized brand and the very best wind tunnel technology in the world to Colorado Springs. We look forward to welcoming first-time flyers, professionals, and our active military and service academy flyers to this state-of-the-art facility," said a spokesperson for HiFLYght.

Kevin Fiur, president of iFLY's Tunnel Systems Division, which sells its patent-protected wind tunnels and franchises stated, "We're very excited to add the HiFLYght team to our family of franchisees. We are rapidly expanding the number of markets where we will offer like-minded entrepreneurs the opportunity to own their own business by investing in our wind tunnel technology. With our recent designation as an SBA franchisor, we're quickly expanding our ability to give new business owners the chance to bring the dream of flight to their local markets."

iFLY is a sports and recreation company with the mission to deliver the dream of flight. The company pioneered the body-flying "indoor skydiving" experience and is the world leader in vertical wind tunnel technology. Guests don't need to be an athlete or in the best shape of their life. iFLY's world-class instructors are pros at making flying safe and fun for everyone.

iFLY is taking the proper precautions to ensure guests can enjoy their flying experience by investing in new safety measures to create new ways of keeping people safe in their buildings. The enhanced safety procedures include, but are not limited to, the following: the option to complete waivers online; touchless temperature readings for all entering the building; contact-free check-in; floor markings indicating distancing requirements; all equipment, including helmets, goggles and flight suits, sanitized and washed after each use; hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility; and surface areas and touchpoints, such as counters, door handles and bathroom facilities, regularly wiped down with disinfectant.

Additionally, iFLY's wind tunnels have a fresh air advantage over other experiences, which makes this a fun and safe activity to do indoors with your loved ones. Advanced wind tunnel technology provides guests with clean air while flying by recirculating and refreshing the air from outside the iFLY facilities. Tested and proven, iFLY's wind tunnels create an environment at least 10x fresher than the average store or gym when flying guests—even at slow wind speeds.

iFLY Colorado Springs will be located in the Polaris Pointe complex at the new Powers and I-25 interchange. For more information on iFLY Franchising visit iflysales.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

ABOUT IFLY INDOOR SKYDIVING

Austin-based iFLY Holdings, LLC, is the world leader in the design, manufacturing, sales, and operations of wind tunnel systems for indoor skydiving. The company has flown more than 9,000,000 people in a dozen countries and at sea since launching the modern vertical wind tunnel industry in 1998. iFLY has over 70 facilities operating worldwide close to 40 in the US. iFLY supports and utilizes the safety and training guidelines set out by the International Bodyflight Association (IBA) to ensure the safety and progression of the sport of indoor skydiving. iFLY Franchising enables aspiring business owners to have fun while working and empowering their community with iFLY's products, which use advanced technologies and engineering to make the dream of flight a reality. iFLY is the world technology leader and operator of body flight experiences. We provide our potential franchisees with robust and vetted tools and processes ranging from retail location selection to consumer operating models.

