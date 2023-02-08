08.02.2023 15:55:00

iFLYTEK and Jiupai News Support Blue Sky Rescue Team's Turkish Earthquake Response with Donation of AI Translation Devices

HEFEI, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, one of the world's leading intelligent speech and artificial intelligence companies partnered with Jiupai News to donate 30 translators to the Blue Sky Rescue Team to help them overcome language barriers and communicate effectively during their rescue efforts across Turkey.

Blue Sky Rescue Team using donated iFLYTEK translators

The translators have already been put to use by emergency response teams to aid civilians in the aftermath of the two major earthquakes, which have already taken over 4,000 lives and injured more than 20,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

In the face of such devastation, iFLYTEK and its leadership believe there is no boundary to care and love when AI can help us overcome divisions and work across borders. iFLYTEK is committed to helping reduce language barriers in the ongoing post-earthquake rescue efforts and will continue to closely follow the situation to identify more ways to support the people in the disaster-stricken areas.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iflytek-and-jiupai-news-support-blue-sky-rescue-teams-turkish-earthquake-response-with-donation-of-ai-translation-devices-301742044.html

SOURCE iFLYTEK

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen verlieren -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen