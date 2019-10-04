iFrog Digital Marketing Adds New Chief Product Officer

EASTON, Md., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iFrog Digital Marketing recently announced that Kyle McCracken has become its new Chief Product Officer under its Labs Division responsible for Go-To-Market technology solutions that enable its clients to have a sustainable competitive advantage.

"I am excited and pleased to have Kyle on our leadership team and the experience he brings which will have an immediate impact on our organization and clients," says Keith Tomatore, CEO.

Prior to joining, Kyle held numerous technical positions but more recently spent the past 7 years building, leading, and managing a very successful technology software and professional services company who is widely recognized in the B2B integration and analytics spaces servicing startup to fortune 10 clients. He was a key player in their sales process, delivery strategy, technical solutions, account management, staffing, and training, which attributed towards their growth and renowned brand recognition.

"I am extremely humble and grateful for my past experiences and I am very excited to bring my knowledge, expertise, and foresight to a great company who, in my opinion, will be at the forefront of the industry and their competitors very soon, says Kyle. We have a very talented group of people whom I have the pleasure to serve, and our new CEO Keith Tomatore brings a vision and mission that will change digital marketing as we know it today."

iFrog Digital Marketing is a digital marketing and tech solutions company located at 101 Bay Street Easton, MD 21601. For more information, call 410-673-8278 or visit https://www.ifrog.com/.

