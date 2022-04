IFS: England’s student loan change to hit poor and minority ethnic people harder

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

One in four who received free school meals would not be able to get loans under proposal, analysis findsYoung people from low-income or minority ethnic families are the most likely to miss out on a university education if the government goes ahead with plans to restrict student loans in England, according to research.Almost one in four recent undergraduates who received free school meals (FSMs) at the age of 16 would not be able to get student loans under the government’s proposals, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has revealed. Continue reading...