IFS acquires Axios Systems

- IFS further extends stronghold in service management with additional Enterprise Service Management capabilities

- With Axios Systems' leading ITSM & ITOM solutions, companies can design, automate and simplify workflows along the value chain and deliver amazing Moments of Service

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, announces it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Axios Systems PLC, a global provider of cloud-based Enterprise Service Management (ESM) software. Recognized as a leader in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Axios Systems has built a reputation for the quality of its omnichannel service management solution, which many of the world's most respected brands rely on, including: Aviva, KPMG, FedEx and many more.

IFS is where service and value for customers come first. In the recent launch of IFS Cloud™ and in its growth strategy, IFS delivered on its goal to bring to market technology and industry-specific capabilities that support the customers' journey to digitalization and help them evolve to become more outcome and service-led. More and more companies are turning to IFS to help them deliver when it matters most to their customers-at the Moment of Service.

Over the years, IFS has significantly invested in its Service Management business, which grew over 100 percent year on year in 2020. The acquisition of Axios Systems adds further depth to IFS's capabilities with new ITSM and ITOM functionality that will help companies improve the design and automation of workflows, drive efficiency internally, and connect data across teams and systems to ultimately create opportunities to better serve its customers. The combination of IFS and Axios Systems is instrumental in extending IFS's ambition to cement itself as the market leader in the Service space.

Like all elements of the IFS proposition, the customer can deploy Axios Systems' Enterprise Service Management capabilities as a best-of-breed point solution or integrate it with other capabilities built into IFS Cloud. This puts IFS in a unique position to offer an end-to-end service solution that supports employees internally and in the field, as well as businesses as they deliver products, outcomes or indeed services. For the first time, customers will be able to connect both worlds and create a new level of visibility across their value chain so that they can delight customers in delivering great Moments of Service.

IFS CEO Darren Roos commented, "The acquisition is very significant for IFS: we are extending our Service Management proposition to help businesses address inefficiencies that can impact their ability to deliver delightful `Moments of Service'. Beyond process and workflow design and simplification, Axios and IFS together create visibility across internal and external siloes. He elaborated, "The ability to monetize service creates a competitive edge. Today customers want service: reliably and consistently, but there is a missing piece; companies need to be able to leverage customers, people and assets and not only articulate the true value but also `design for Serviceability'. With Axios, IFS is adding specific capabilities that bring visibility into the value delivered inside and out and highlight opportunities for ongoing improvements."

Tasos Symeonides, CEO and Founder of Axios noted, "As the founder of Axios, I am proud that my family and team have successfully established a global and well-respected provider of enterprise service management solutions. We are not done yet, we want to keep working with the great customers we already have and add new ones. To achieve this, we needed to join forces with a global software player who is as passionate about service management, delivering value, and creating great customer experiences, as we are. In IFS we found the ideal strategic partner and are now playing a role in helping IFS extend its leadership in enterprise service management!"

Ray Wang, principal & founder of Constellation Research Inc, commented, "Prospects and customers who see service as a differentiator will find value with this acquisition. Most organizations seek the ability to connect IT and the back office to the front office and customer acting teams. Bridging those silos and creating visibility with a rich ESM solution will help organizations drive service innovation and visualize the value."

Axios Systems enjoys an international blue-chip customer base across the US, Europe, Middle East and LatAm, and has successfully fostered strong user communities to build advocacy and drive product enhancements. Customers in the commercial sector include: Aviva, FedEx, Sobeys, EDEKA, KPMG; and in the public sector include: UK & Scottish Governments, State of Maine, Dubai Courts, Saudi Post and Fife Council.

Both Axios and IFS are highly rated by industry analysts. IFS has maintained its stronghold as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management Software every year since 2014. Axios is recognized as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools where Gartner highlights its strengths in customer engagement, strong focus on IT service management and impressive international customer base.

