08.07.2026 08:29:39

IG Group Announces Proposal To Establish New Group Holding Company; Issues Trading Update

(RTTNews) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) issued an update on the strategic review announced on 19 March 2026. As part of the strategic review, IG Group announced a proposal to establish a new Group holding company, incorporated in Jersey. The proposal will be implemented by way of a Court-approved scheme of arrangement. The Scheme will become effective in fourth quarter, 2026. The Group's shares will remain listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Group will remain UK tax resident.

Also, IG is streamlining its operating model to serve customers better. Three of its regional commercial divisions - UK & Ireland, Europe, and APAC & Middle East - will be combined into a single commercial business unit, led by Michael Healy, who will become CEO, IG Consumer. North America and Institutional will continue as separate business units. The changes will take effect in second half of 2026.

The Group said it expects to report first half total revenue of approximately 643 million pounds, up around 18% on the prior year, and organic total revenue of approximately 624 million pounds, up around 16%.

The Group said it continued to trade well in second quarter of 2026 and expects full-year results in line with market expectations. The Board reiterated 2026 guidance. Beyond 2026, the Board remains confident the Group can compound organic total revenue at least 10% per annum on the 2025 base, with EBITDA margins sustained in a mid-40s percent range.

At last close, IG Group shares were trading at 1,862.00 pence, down 1.59%.

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