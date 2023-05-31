IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to apply for a further extension of its disclosure obligations



31-May-2023 / 22:35 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IGEA to apply for a further extension of its disclosure obligations

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 31 May 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the submission of a further exemption application to the SIX.

The exemption application, dated 31 May 2023, requests an extension of the deadline to publish IGEAs 2022 annual report by 28 July 2023 at the latest. Pursuant to the board of directors in office since end of April 2023, the previous corporate body has completely neglected its duties in terms of accounting and reporting. No data at all was available and nor has the previous corporate body disclosed any possible delays in presenting the annual report 2022, although it was obvious that the deadline of 30 April 2023 could not be respected.

The board acted immediately and on 30 April 2023 the SIX granted a first temporary exemption from the disclosure obligation with respect to its 2022 annual report. Furthermore, the board immediately committed all providers who will again advise and assist the company in meeting timely and qualitatively its disclosure obligation, but despite the quick response, setting up reliable financial data and reports and going through the audit process requires a certain time.

The board expects an answer from the SIX within the next week at the latest and continues to operate in the best interest of IGEA and its stakeholders.

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on CBD and other valuable vegetable extractions for the health prevention, the cosmeceutical and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. Furthermore, IGEA operates on preventative health- tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non- bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO, cerani@igeapharma.nl

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-

looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.