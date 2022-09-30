|
30.09.2022 00:10:26
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure
|
IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 September 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the half year 2022 report.
In accordance with our statutory auditors, considering that we will publish the 2021 annual report in the next days, it will be unusual to publish the half year 2022 report before the publication of the 2021 annual report.
In accordance with SIXs approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision:
I. The exemption application of IGEA (Issuer) dated 29 September 2022 requesting an
- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2022
The unaudited key figures for semi-annual 2022 are anticipated as follow:
***
About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
Contacts
VincenzoMoccia,CEO,+393405830933 moccia@igeapharma.com
Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document
nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained
in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of
whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not
assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release
whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain
specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.
Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements.
IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events
or developments, except as maybe required by law.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IGEA Pharma N.V.
|Siriusdreef 17
|2123 WT Hoofddorp
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 23 568 9494
|E-mail:
|info@igearesearch.com
|Internet:
|www.igeapharma.nl
|ISIN:
|NL0012768675
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1453691
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1453691 30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!