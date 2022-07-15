|
15.07.2022 23:15:20
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX further approval to the 2021 annual report disclosure
|
IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
IGEA to get SIX further approval to the 2021 annual report disclosure
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 15 July 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the 2021 annual report.
On request of the statutory auditors, in order to complete the analysis of the group created after
the merger, a further extra time is needed. Our request, is based on the need of having all potential implications on our reporting obligations of such matters adequately presented before disclosure to the market. IGEA expects to disclose its 2021 annual report within the next coming weeks.
In accordance with SIXs approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision:
I. The exemption application of IGEA (Issuer) dated 15 July 2022 requesting a third
a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the
registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2021 annual report is not published in
accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules
[LR]in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed
with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Friday, 31 July 2022, 11.59 pm CET,
at the latest.
b.IGEA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad
hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision
until Friday, 15 July 2022, 23.59 am CET, at the latest. The notice must
contain:
- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision,
placed in a prominent position;
- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a third
Extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file
such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;
- the updated unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT,
profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2021.
The unaudited key figures for 2021 are anticipated as follow:
***
About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
Contacts
VincenzoMoccia,CEO,+393405830933
Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document
nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained
in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of
whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not
assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release
whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain
specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development,
or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the
background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes
no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments,
except as maybe required by law.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IGEA Pharma N.V.
|Siriusdreef 17
|2123 WT Hoofddorp
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 23 568 9494
|E-mail:
|info@igearesearch.com
|Internet:
|www.igeapharma.nl
|ISIN:
|NL0012768675
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1399339
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1399339 15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
