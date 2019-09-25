|
25.09.2019 01:12:00
Igea's NEW LIPMD Lip Plumping phenomenon celebrates its global launch in style.
SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's King of beauty and CEO of Igea Group, Alex Sisiolas, launched a world-first at home lip plumping device with results so quick and easy, leaving everyone with the perfect pout.
The revolutionary, non-invasive and pain-free device offering Hollywood lips in just minutes is the convenient alternative to collagen lip injections.
87% of girls who participated in product trial agreed that LIPMD is the best lip product they've used, with 79% of girls who had previously experimented with lip plumping injectables stating that they favour the LIPMD solution over undergoing injections.
Alex Sisiolas:"I couldn't wait to show the world that I had created the most effective injection-free alternative to getting sexy lips available. From the consumer trials I knew this was something spectacular, but to see and hear it myself from this calibre of experts, well that's put me on a real high tonight."
LIPMD is compatible with lips around the world.
LIPMD is currently available for purchase online only at www.lipmd.com.au
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190924/2589927-1-a
SOURCE Igea Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus
Der heimische Markt fand am Dienstag keine klare Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte letztlich leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen Zuschläge aus.