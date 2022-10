Ignite 2022: Making Azure your development hub

Microsoft’s latest Azure announcements echo Intel’s recent focus on the “developer cloud.” At this year’s Ignite , it’s describing Azure’s growing range of developer-centric tools as its own developer cloud, with a focus on building cloud-native applications that reach from GitHub to Visual Studio and out onto the Azure platform.A key part of Microsoft’s developer cloud is Azure’s role as a flexible infrastructure, not only for deployment but also as an isolated, configurable development platform that can be delivered with minimal administration. Giving developers a sandboxed, self-service platform for code and test within practical constraints is a big change in how we both fund and manage application development—an opportunity to accelerate application development by removing the wait for infrastructure.To read this article in full, please click here