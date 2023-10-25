IGNITING HEALTH AND WELLNESS AT HOME

University research uncovers powerful health benefits of adding a fireplace to your home

CRITTENDEN, Ky., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that sitting by a cozy fire can be relaxing, but did you ever think it could be the secret to aging better? Groundbreaking research now confirms that it can. Napoleon, a renowned manufacturer of fireplaces, joined forces with the University of Illinois and the University of Alabama to investigate the health benefits of fireplaces in our daily lives. We often associate fire with relaxation, and relaxed people are generally healthier. Napoleon aimed to explore the true impact of fire on our wellbeing.

"Stress is a constant in our lives, and finding ways to alleviate it is essential for a fulfilling, healthy lifestyle," notes Garry Scott, Vice-President of Marketing at Napoleon. "Napoleon believes in the soothing power of fire, so we provided fireplaces to the University of Illinois and University of Alabama, experts in health-environment research, to explore how it can directly improve our health and wellbeing."

The Surprising Health Benefits of Fireplaces

The research studies, presented in 2023, were in-person experiments that set out to explore the potential impact of fireplaces on health and wellbeing from various angles.

The University of Illinois conducted an experiment involving 60 adults tasked with playing a game under high-pressure and no-pressure conditions, both with and without the presence of an electric fireplace. Those in the room with a fireplace experienced a remarkable 12% improvement in cognitive ability, as measured by their game performance. Additionally, participants showed an overall increase in their tendencies for seeking enrichment, which plays a critical role in supporting health and wellbeing as individuals age.

The University of Alabama research tested whether an electric fireplace could induce physical relaxation. 226 unsuspecting adults were placed in two different rooms for 15 minutes each, with the rooms being identical except for the presence of an electric fireplace. Participants wore heart rate monitors, and pre- and post-test blood pressure measurements were taken. The results of this study revealed that the mere presence of a fireplace can lead to a reduction in heart rate and a decrease in blood pressure of up to six points, both of which contribute significantly to a sense of calmness and stress relief.

"Enrichment seeking is crucial for health and wellbeing," said Shannon Mejia, Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Illinois. "It was really fascinating to learn that adding something as simple as a fireplace could create a measurable difference in cognitive performance and enhance healthy aging."

Expert Tips for a Wellness-Focused Home

The buzz around healthy home design has already caught fire in the design world. Renowned interior designer, Sabrina Soto, is noticing more and more people asking for fireplaces to be integrated into home design projects, not only for aesthetics but also for their potential to enhance overall health and wellbeing. Sabrina shares the latest insights and expert tips on how strategically placing fireplaces in unexpected rooms can contribute to a healthier and more inviting home environment:

Relaxing Spa : In the bathroom, create a spa-like atmosphere with a fireplace to add warmth, relaxation, and a touch of luxury.

: In the bathroom, create a spa-like atmosphere with a fireplace to add warmth, relaxation, and a touch of luxury. Kitchen Coziness : Install a fireplace in the kitchen area to transform it into a cozy gathering spot for family and friends, making meal preparation an inviting experience.

: Install a fireplace in the kitchen area to transform it into a cozy gathering spot for family and friends, making meal preparation an inviting experience. Home Office Retreat : Add a fireplace to your home office to create a comfortable and inspiring workspace, ideal for productivity and creative thinking.

: Add a fireplace to your home office to create a comfortable and inspiring workspace, ideal for productivity and creative thinking. Intimate Loft: In a loft or attic space, make the fireplace a focal point, amplifying its calming effect to create a tranquil hideaway for the whole family.

In a loft or attic space, make the fireplace a focal point, amplifying its calming effect to create a tranquil hideaway for the whole family. Multi-Room Connection : Consider a see-through fireplace design, like the Napoleon CLEARion electric fireplace, to connect multiple rooms, offering a harmonious flow throughout your home. This not only maximizes the fireplace's impact but also promotes better interaction and connectivity among family members.

: Consider a see-through fireplace design, like the Napoleon CLEARion electric fireplace, to connect multiple rooms, offering a harmonious flow throughout your home. This not only maximizes the fireplace's impact but also promotes better interaction and connectivity among family members. Outdoor Oasis: Extend your living space by installing a fireplace in outdoor areas. This seamless integration between indoors and outdoors not only enhances the visual appeal of your home but also encourages outdoor activities, fresh air, and a closer connection to nature, all of which are essential for wellbeing.

"When people understand the correlation between their wellbeing and the space they create around them at home, the result is really powerful," says Sabrina Soto. "Adding fireplaces in the home, even in unconventional rooms, creates spaces that support relaxation, promote health, and foster a sense of wellbeing for the whole family."

To learn more about this research and its wellness impact, as well as to see the latest fireplace products and innovations, visit Napoleon.com or click here.

About the Napoleon Group of Companies: Napoleon is North America's largest privately owned manufacturer of quality gas, electric and wood fireplaces, gourmet gas and charcoal grills, outdoor living products and a complete line of heating and cooling equipment. The company with operations in Crittenden, Ky., and Barrie, Ont., began in 1976 when a small steel fabrication business launched by Wolfgang Schroeter started manufacturing steel railings. Since then, Napoleon's commitment to producing quality products combined with honest, reliable service has been the successful framework to the rapid growth of the company which now operates with 2 million square feet of manufacturing space and employs more than 2,200 associates.

