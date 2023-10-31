31.10.2023 08:35:00

Ignitis Group completes acquisition of up to 300 MW onshore wind development project in Lithuania

AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 30 October its subsidiary UAB "Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in two companies developing an onshore wind farm in the Kelme district owned UAB "E energija”.

The wind farm’s targeted total capacity is up to 300 MW. The portfolio is made up of 2 projects – Kelme WF I (105.4 MW) and Kelme WF II (194.6 MW). The commercial operations date of the project is estimated for 2025. The completed project will operate under market conditions.

The expected investments, including the acquisition price and construction costs, should reach around EUR 550 million. The expected project’s return is in line with the Group’s target return range.

The Group announced the signing of a conditional sale and purchase agreement on 27 June 2023 (link). The information provided in this notification does not change the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

This acquisition is a significant step towards the Group’s objective to increase the Green Generation capacity 4 times from the 1.2 GW in 2022 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).

For more information, please contact:

Paulius Kalmantas

Communications Partner at Ignitis Renewables

Phone: +370 617 51616

Email: paulius.kalmantas@ignitis.lt


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR) 19,80 0,00% Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Die Asiatischen Börsen verbuchen am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Gewinne. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenfalls im Plus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen