Ignitis group continues to secure short-term funding

AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 12 December 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the amendment of a credit line agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc Lithuanian branch (hereinafter – the Credit line with OP) by increasing the credit line limit from EUR 74 million up to EUR 150 million.

The Credit line with OP will be used to manage working capital needs and to maintain adequately liquidity of the Group. After signing the amendment to the Credit line with OP, the total amount of credit lines concluded by the Group with banks will amount to EUR 845 million with utilisation of EUR 199 million.

The amendment of the Credit line with OP will be signed in the coming days, the Group will not inform about their signing in a separate material event notice.

The initial Credit line with OP was approved by the Group’s Management Board on 16 August 2022 ( link ) while the prolong of the Credit line with OP was approved by the Group’s Management Board on 3 October 2023 ( link ).

The Group informs that information on the amounts of short-term financing agreements is published in the financial statements of the Group. Accordingly, there will be no separate notifications on new or amended agreements that do not affect the activities, financial performance, assets or financial condition of the Group.

The information provided in this notification does not change the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

For more information please contact:

Arturas Ketlerius

Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076