|
12.08.2024 16:35:00
Ignitis Group has retained ‘BBB+’ credit rating
AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that an international credit ratings agency, S&P Global Ratings, after performing annual review of the Group’s credit rating, reaffirmed ‘BBB+’ (stable outlook) credit rating. You can find the credit rating report here (link).
"The Group's strategic plan includes a commitment to maintain a solid investment-grade rating of ‘BBB’ or above. Even though the Group had record high investments over the recent years, the reaffirmed ‘BBB+’ (stable outlook) credit rating showcases not only our commitment towards our goals and successful implementation of an ambitious investment plan of the Group but also our ability to maintain sustainable finances,” said Jonas Rimavicius, Management Board Member and CFO at Ignitis Group.
For more information, please contact:
Arturas Ketlerius
Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ignitis Grupe (spons GDR) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Ignitis Grupe (spons GDR) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ignitis Grupe (spons GDR) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)