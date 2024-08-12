12.08.2024 16:35:00

Ignitis Group has retained ‘BBB+’ credit rating

AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that an international credit ratings agency, S&P Global Ratings, after performing annual review of the Group’s credit rating, reaffirmed ‘BBB+’ (stable outlook) credit rating. You can find the credit rating report here (link).

"The Group's strategic plan includes a commitment to maintain a solid investment-grade rating of ‘BBB’ or above. Even though the Group had record high investments over the recent years, the reaffirmed ‘BBB+’ (stable outlook) credit rating showcases not only our commitment towards our goals and successful implementation of an ambitious investment plan of the Group but also our ability to maintain sustainable finances,” said Jonas Rimavicius, Management Board Member and CFO at Ignitis Group.

For more information, please contact:

Arturas Ketlerius
Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


