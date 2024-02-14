|
14.02.2024 08:00:00
Ignitis Group to present full-year 2023 results on 28 February
AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter – the Group) will release its full-year 2023 results on Wednesday, 28 February 2024. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.
To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcomygto
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting ‘Call me’ option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s investor relations, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.
Presentation slides will be available prior to the call:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
The interim report, including fact sheet (in Excel), will be available for download at:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Arturas Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt
