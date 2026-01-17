LUWAG Leben und Wohnen Aktie
WKN DE: 548965 / ISIN: DE0005489652
17.01.2026 21:08:00
Ignore FMC Stock: This Agricultural Innovator Is Reaping Rewards From AI and Automation
Spare a thought for the farmer. It's the millions of them across the world that allow our modern economy to exist. And there are fewer of them doing it today than ever. In the 1700s, roughly 80% of the American population was farmers. Today, they represent less than 2% of the population. Yet they feed a vastly larger population than their historical counterparts.Modern technology allows farmers to produce enough food collectively to feed nearly all of the 8 billion people around the world. But the agricultural revolution is ongoing. And one of America's oldest companies is leading the way.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
