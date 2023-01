Ignore Inflation: 2 Explosive Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the biggest stories since late 2021 has been rising inflation readings around the globe. For the first time in decades, central bankers and governments are worried about spiraling inflation that could lead to a stagnant economic period like the 1970s. In the U.S., consumer prices are growing by 6.5% year over year, which is actually down slightly from a few months ago but still higher than any year of the last 25 years except 2022.Some economists think the worst of the inflation scare is behind us, but with so many variables in our complex economy affecting consumer prices, it is tough to have any confidence in these forward estimates.Inflation is unpredictable, which is why the best investors buy businesses that can succeed in all economic environments. Here are two technology stocks that will do well regardless of what the current inflation reading is.Continue reading