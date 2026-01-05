Nektar Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 165417 / ISIN: US6402681083
|
05.01.2026 22:45:00
Ignore Nektar Therapeutics Stock in 2026 and Load Up on This One Instead
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) was a big winner in 2025. The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares soar on positive clinical developments. Let's give credit where credit is due. Nektar's rezpegaldesleukin is a promising clinical asset that could make waves in one of the largest therapeutic areas in the industry: immunology. And provided it can follow up recent clinical trial wins with more of the same, the stock could, once again, soar in 2026.However, Nektar Therapeutics is still a very risky stock. For a better and less volatile option in the same realm, investors should consider Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) instead. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
