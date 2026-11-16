IGO To Buy 19.9% Gorilla Gold Stake Through Cosmos Divestment Deal

(RTTNews) - IGO Ltd. (IGO.AX, IPGDF, IIDDY), an Australian mining and exploration company, Monday announced that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to sell IGO Cosmos Pty Ltd, which owns the Cosmos Project, to Gorilla Gold Mines Limited (GG8.AX).

In exchange, IGO will receive 19.9 percent of Gorilla on the deal closure, becoming the largest shareholder of high-grade Western Australian gold company. IGO will also get performance rights linked to gold resource growth at Cosmos and Gorilla's share price.

Meanwhile, IGO retains the lithium rights at Cosmos, transfers rehabilitation obligations to Gorilla and further sharpens its focus on lithium and copper.

Cosmos Project, located approximately 30km north of Leinster in Western Australia, holds 1.1Mtpa processing plant and extensive site infrastructure.

Under the deal, Gorilla will acquire Cosmos, including the processing plant, associated infrastructure and rehabilitation obligations, subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent.

IGO's Consideration Shares will be subject to 12-month voluntary escrow, and, while IGO holds at least 15 percent voting power in Gorilla, IGO may nominate a non-executive director and will have the right to participate in future Gorilla capital raisings.

The deal is expected to complement Gorilla's high-grade gold portfolio of approximately 1.5Moz, offering a potential lower- capital pathway to gold production, subject to plant conversion and technical studies.

In Australia, IGO Ltd. shares were trading at A$5.09, down 2.12 percent.