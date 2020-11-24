RESTON, Va., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov welcomes Ms. Deborah Sutton as VP of HR as she joins us to replace Ms. Kim Schmitt upon her retirement. Ms. Sutton will be responsible for advising Senior Management and leading the Human Resources team to administer company benefits, lead strategic hiring and ensure iGov policies and practices meet all legal and ethical standards. Ms. Sutton will lead the overall management, strategic planning, and execution of iGov's HR initiatives to ensure alignment with the business objectives and iGov's Corporate Strategic Plan.

Ms. Sutton earned a Masters' Degree in Human Resource Management/Industrial & Organizational Development from Marymount University and has over 25 years of experience. Deborah joins iGov after previously serving as an Executive HR Consultant for various organizaitons.

"We are delighted to welcome Deborah to the iGov team," said Michael Tyrrell, President and COO. Deborah joins iGov as an executive with a proven track record leading HR processes in multiple industries, particularly government contracting and technology-based organizations. She offers broad functional expertise partnering with senior leaders and officers to achieve aggressive growth objectives and performance improvement strategies.

About iGov

iGov is an C5ISR systems integrator and Value-Added Reseller specializing in delivering mission-centric solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical C5ISR programs in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems and C5ISR Platform Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com.

Media Contact:

Chuck Reiche

iGov Technologies, Inc

creiche@igov.com

813-448-3323

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igov-welcomes-deborah-sutton-vp-of-hr-301180104.html

SOURCE iGov