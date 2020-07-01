IGT Streamlines Business and Leadership Under New Organizational Structure

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) today announced a new organizational structure focused primarily on two business segments: Global Gaming and Global Lottery. This new structure is designed to:

provide greater responsiveness to customers and players;

increase IGT's effectiveness and competitiveness in providing products and solutions that address the opportunities of each market segment;

harmonize best practices across both B2B and B2C channels in each product category; and

reduce complexity and increase organizational efficiency to support IGT's intrinsic value.

"A simplified organizational structure grounded in our core competencies creates a stronger, more focused IGT," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "We have always maintained a customer-first mentality and are positioning ourselves to meet ever-evolving needs in a dynamic, global marketplace. Global product segments enable us to leverage our extraordinary talent, unique insights as both an operator and service provider, and economies of scale to continue delivering unrivalled gaming experiences and create value for all stakeholders."

Reporting to Marco Sala, Renato Ascoli will serve as CEO, Global Gaming; Fabio Cairoli will serve as CEO, Global Lottery. This new structure is effective from July 1, 2020, and IGT will start reporting its financial results under these two business segments starting with the third quarter of 2020. Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 will be reported in line with the legacy organizational structure.

The Global Gaming and Global Lottery segments will have all of the key operating capabilities and autonomy necessary to manage the business, including product management, sales, technology and research and development. The business segments will be supported by central corporate support functions that remain largely unchanged from a leadership standpoint, with the addition of a New Business and Strategic Initiatives function. The new structure addresses key synergy and development areas, while continuing to ensure appropriate governance.

Global Gaming will have full responsibility for the IGT Gaming business, consolidating North America, International and Italy B2C Gaming responsibilities. This includes PlayDigital, Sports and Italy Gaming — led by Enrico Drago — as well as Global Gaming Sales, Global Gaming Product Management, Global Gaming Studios, Global Manufacturing, Operations and Services including Global Gaming Technology.

Global Lottery will have full responsibility for the IGT Lottery business, consolidating North America, International and Italy. This includes Global Lottery Sales and Operations, Global Lottery Product and Sales Development, and Global Lottery Technology and Support. This structure enhances global strategic vision and framework, leveraging proven customer focus and execution while positioning the organization for improved collaboration and best practices sharing.

Reporting to Marco Sala, Walter Bugno will lead a New Business and Strategic Initiatives corporate function. In line with the strategic objective of having a clear focus on our business' priorities within IGT's portfolio, this group is responsible for leading business development in jurisdictions where IGT is not present, and where — while there may be a company presence — there is no defined product segment presence.

Additionally, the New Business and Strategic Initiatives group is responsible for managing new in-country initiatives during the start-up phase and offering on-demand commercial support globally for key accounts with multiple product requirements. It will also be responsible for managing key strategic initiatives within existing jurisdictions as needed and as determined by company leadership. The group will work in unison with the two new global business units in delivery of all initiatives, with financials rolling up to Global Gaming and Global Lottery.

Executive Biographies

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Global Gaming, Renato Ascoli served as CEO, North America of IGT PLC. In this capacity, other than serving all North America Customers, he held global responsibility for product development, manufacturing, product management, technology and delivery of all the Company's portfolio outside of Italy.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Global Lottery, Fabio Cairoli served as CEO Italy of IGT PLC, where he was responsible for managing all business lines, marketing services, and sales for the Company's Italian operations. Through his leadership of the largest lottery operator in the world, Mr. Cairoli shares insights and best practices with other organizations in the Company.

Prior to his role as leader of IGT New Business and Strategic Initiatives, Walter Bugno served as CEO, International of IGT PLC, where he was responsible for the management and strategic development of the International region. He led the Company's lottery, gaming, and interactive businesses throughout Europe (except Italy), as well as in the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

