IGT Wins "Casino Supplier of the Year" in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards London program.

Powered by Gambling Insider magazine, the Global Gaming Awards London is an annual, EMEA-focused awards program that recognizes excellence and performance across the casino gaming industry. Winners were selected by a panel of 50 gaming industry CEOs and announced via an online ceremony on June 28, 2021.

"IGT winning Casino Supplier of the Year in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards London is a byproduct of our commitment to our customers' success and leadership in delivering performance-driving innovation and service across our entire solutions portfolio," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "In a year full of unique challenges and opportunities, the business discipline, pioneering spirit and unbreakable focus of IGT employees worldwide enabled us to continue supplying industry-leading products and services to our global customers."

"Despite a difficult 2020 for the industry, IGT maintained its position as a leading global casino supplier. After a period of closures, casinos had to rely on suppliers more than ever so they could welcome back customers with new, exciting products. This well-deserved award reinforces IGT's commitment to delivering the best products and services," said Julian Perry, Gambling Insider Chief Operating Officer.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

