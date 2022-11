IHH Healthcare Q3 net profit falls 54% on absence of exceptional items, forex losses

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

MALAYSIAN hospital group IHH Healthcare reported a 54 per cent slide in its net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30. This was due to the absence of exceptional items recognised in Q3 2021, including an increase in deferred tax assets of RM248.2 million (S$75.6 million), as well as foreign exchange losses and the effect of restating financial statements according to a reporting standards framework in hyperinflationary Turkey.