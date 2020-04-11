|
11.04.2020 01:46:00
IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe
SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates
WHO:
Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
WHAT:
Press briefing on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19.
WHEN:
Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time)
WHERE:
Via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/764510612
Meeting ID: 764 510 612
Find your local number: https://washington.zoom.us/u/aeHPsYXShg
Contact:
Media@healthdata.org
