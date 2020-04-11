+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
11.04.2020 01:46:00

IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates

(PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics an)

WHO:

Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation



WHAT: 

Press briefing on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19.



WHEN: 

Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time)



WHERE: 

Via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/764510612 

Meeting ID: 764 510 612

Find your local number: https://washington.zoom.us/u/aeHPsYXShg 

Meeting ID: 764 510 612

Contact:

Media@healthdata.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihme-director-dr-christopher-murray-to-analyze-latest-forecasts-on-covid-19-deaths-in-us-and-europe-301038981.html

SOURCE Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen vor dem Osterwochenende kräftig zu
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger vor dem verlängerten Wochenende beherzt zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB