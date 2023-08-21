IHS Côte d'Ivoire Joins UNICEF’s "Reimagining Côte d'Ivoire Without Violence Against Children” Campaign

IHS Côte d’Ivoire, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has today announced a new collaboration with UNICEF Côte d’Ivoire. Under this partnership, IHS Côte d’Ivoire will be supporting two "Reimagining Côte d'Ivoire without violence against children” youth projects; the Youth Marketplace Agency (YOMA) and the Violence Against Children (VAC) campaign.

YOMA is a digital market-based platform designed to provide young people with the skills to transform their futures by engaging in social impact tasks with learning and income opportunities. IHS Côte d'Ivoire will be funding online courses for approximately 5,000 young people, helping them access YOMA’s educational resources.

In addition, pursuant to the VAC project, IHS Côte d'Ivoire’s financial donation will help around 500 children, recognized as victims of violence, abuse or exploitation, receive assistance from social services. A further 1,000 people are estimated to benefit from the project’s educational campaign which seeks to raise awareness of child abuse.

Since 2020, IHS Côte d'Ivoire has been a steadfast supporter of UNICEF, contributing to their "Girl Power” and universal birth registration "Every Child Counts” initiatives. Collectively, these efforts underscore IHS Côte d'Ivoire’s continued commitment to addressing critical issues affecting vulnerable children and young people in Côte d'Ivoire.

Fatim Cisse, IHS Côte d’Ivoire CEO, commented, "We are excited to extend our collaboration with UNICEF. By providing financial support to both YOMA and VAC, we hope to help transform the lives of vulnerable young people in Côte d'Ivoire. Partnering with UNICEF presents a significant opportunity for IHS Côte d'Ivoire to continue positively impacting our communities and together, build a brighter future for the next generation.”

Jean Francois Basse, UNICEF Country Representative Cote d'Ivoire, commented, "We greatly value the support IHS Côte d'Ivoire has already given to multiple UNICEF initiatives and are delighted to see our engagement with them continue. YOMA and VAC are integral to our work in Côte d'Ivoire and by building partnerships with private sector organizations, such as IHS Côte d'Ivoire, we are better placed to address the most critical issues facing children today.”

