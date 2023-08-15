15.08.2023 16:25:43

IHS Slips 9% As Earnings Miss, Outlook Cut

(RTTNews) - Shares of IHS Holding Limited (IHS), a shared telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, are falling more than 9% Tuesday morning after reporting second-quarter earnings below analysts expectations. The company also cut its full-year revenue outlook.

IHS reported a net loss of $1.245 billion or $3.73 per share in the second quarter, wider than $178.57 million or $0.53 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted primarily by increase in net finance costs. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was $546.2 million, up from $467.68 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $526.74 million.

For the full year, IHS now expects revenue in the range of $2.08 billion - $2.11 billion, down from the previous outlook of $2.19 billion- $2.22 billion. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $2.09 billion for the year.

IHS is at $7.15 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.91 - $10.13 in the last 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IHS IncShs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IHS IncShs -A-mehr Analysen