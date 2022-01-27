IHS Towers Appoints Sandile Msimango as Vice President and CEO, IHS South Africa

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, announces the appointment of Sandile Msimango as Vice President and CEO, IHS South Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Sandile will be leading IHS’ South African operations reporting directly to Executive Vice President, Group Chief Operating Officer, William Saad. His appointment follows the announcement on November 17, 2021, of IHS’ signed agreements to acquire 5,709 telecommunication towers in South Africa from Mobile Telephone Networks Proprietary Limited ("MTN”), one of the leading mobile telecommunications operators in South Africa.

Sandile has over twenty years’ experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investing, corporate strategy implementation and execution. He is a former MTN Group M&A executive where he specifically served as Head of Infrastructure Investments and was instrumental in their towers’ monetization strategy. He began his investment banking career with Deutsche Securities and later Goldman Sachs International. Most recently, he was the Founder and Managing Partner of a strategic financial advisory consultancy and investment vehicle, Coombe Advisory, with offices in London and Dubai.

Sam Darwish, IHS Towers Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Sandile’s appointment is an important step in our expansion into South Africa. On completion of our acquisition of MTN’s 5,709 towers, IHS will be the largest independent tower operator in the country. This marks the start of an exciting new chapter, and it is important that we have the most skilled executive leading these operations. Sandile brings that specialist telecommunications experience, and a deep knowledge of the South African market gained on-the-ground.”

