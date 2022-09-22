IHuman Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - iHuman Inc. (IH), a Chinese provider of education services and products, on Thursday posted an improvement in earnings for the second quarter, mainly supported by increased sales driven by its strategies adopted to boost user engagement and optimize cost efficiency.

For the quarter ended in June, the Beijing-headquartered firm posted a net income of RMB21.8 million, compared with RMB1.9 million a year ago.

Earnings per ADS were at RMB0.40, slightly higher than RMB0.03 per ADS, posted for the second quarter of 2021. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the company.

Excluding items, income was at RMB23.8 million, versus RMB6.1 million registered for the last fiscal.

Adjusted profit per ADS rose to RMB0.44 from last year's RMB0.11 per ADS.

Operating income stood at RMB22.6 million, compared with a loss of RMB3.5 million, during the corresponding period of 2021.

Supported by an enhanced user engagement, iHuman generated revenues of RMB230.6 million, a rise of 4.2 percent from previous year's RMB221.3 million.