28.07.2020 15:00:10
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will hold a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The webcast and call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, and Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and Compound Semiconductor President.
The fourth-quarter results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, August 13, 2020, and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.
Webcast URL:
Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s website by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ4FY20Earnings.
To join the call and replay:
If you wish to participate in the call, please dial (877) 316-5288 for U.S. calls and (734) 385-4977 for international calls. When you call, please enter ID number 1259279 and provide your name and company affiliation.
The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available up to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 14, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. calls and (404) 537-3406 for international calls and entering the ID number 1259279.
About II-VI Incorporated
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.
The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other "Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020, and the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on June 30, 2020, in respect to the common stock offering and the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on June 30, 2020, in respect to the preferred stock offering; (iii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (iv) the timely release of new products and acceptance of such new products by the market; (v) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (vi) the Company’s ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (vii) the Company’s ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; and/or (viii) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics and outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.
|CONTACT:
|Mary Jane Raymond
|Chief Financial Officer
|investor.relations@ii-vi.com
|www.ii-vi.com/contact-us







Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
