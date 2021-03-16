+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
16.03.2021 17:21:00

IIG, Dan Ribacoff, Lance Ribacoff, Lisa Ribacoff, Named a Top Private Investigator Firm in New York City

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investigative Group, Ltd. http://www.iigpi.com has recently been named One of the Top Private Investigators in NYC by Expertise.com.

Dan Ribacoff, CEO of IIGPI says "it is a great honor to be recognized as a leader in our profession." Dan founded the firm over 30 years ago and has written a book titled I Spy: How to be your Own Private Investigator.

Lance Ribacoff, Operations Manager of IIG shared that "this is another great achievement for the firm! Previously, our company was named as One of the Top 15 Private Investigators in the United States."

Lisa Ribacoff, manager of the Credibility Assessment Division, stated, "I am beaming with pride! The family business is over 30 years old and is an established force in the industry. Our capabilities are worldwide and very diverse."

International Investigative Group offers a variety of investigative services to corporate and personal clientele throughout the United States and the world. To contact Dan Ribacoff, Lisa Ribacoff, or Lance Ribacoff, please email press@iigpi.com or call (212) 987-0808 or (800) 766-2779.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iig-dan-ribacoff-lance-ribacoff-lisa-ribacoff-named-a-top-private-investigator-firm-in-new-york-city-301248597.html

SOURCE International Investigative Group, Ltd.

