iiRcade, the Ultimate Home Arcade Platform for Retro and Modern Games, Welcomes Minshik Roh, Former Sony PlayStation Vice President, as Chief Content Officer

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade, Inc. the ultimate home arcade platform provider that allows gamers of all ages to own and play their favorite retro and modern arcade games at home, is pleased to announce that Minshik Roh, a former vice president at Sony PlayStation, has joined iiRcade as a co-founder and Chief Content Officer.

Roh's move to iiRcade follows an 18-year career with Sony, most recently as VP of Sony Interactive Entertainment (Sony PlayStation). He will be responsible for licensing of game contents and partnerships for iiRcade along with leading content and service planning for maximizing the user experience.

During his tenure with Sony PlayStation, Roh worked on platform planning, new business entry strategy and execution through immersive technologies and ecosystem.

"I'm thrilled to work with very talented people at iiRcade," said Roh. "It's exciting to be launching this impressive new gaming platform that will bring the fully immersive arcade experience into homes."

iiRcade provides gamers with their favorite officially licensed modern and retro games at home. Unlike other arcade devices, iiRcade is not limited to a few pre-loaded games. New games can be purchased and downloaded via the online game store and software upgrades will be made available to the platform.

"We're extremely fortunate to initiate our dreams together with Minshik," said Jong-Wook Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "His experiences with Sony and PlayStation are an invaluable asset to our company as we launch into the video game market and bring a premium home arcade experience to gamers for years to come."

About iiRcade

iiRcade is the ultimate connected arcade product for your home. Created by gamers for gamers, iiRcade integrates solutions that us gamers have always dreamed of. Immersive arcade gaming for home, legally licensed games with the real arcade experiences that we grew up with, not having to purchase additional cabinets every time we want a new arcade game, small enough for homes yet big enough for comfortable game playing, never-before-seen experiences, affordable arcade gaming. iiRcade solves all these problems and provides the ultimate arcade solution that enables anyone to own the entire arcade at home.

