01.06.2020 20:02:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - BCX

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

CSE Symbol: BCX (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 14:15

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knickt vor dem Feiertags-Wochenende ein -- DAX beendet Freitag tiefrot
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt mussten am Freitag Abschläge hinnehmen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB