22.01.2021 14:56:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - ELEF

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

TSX Symbol: ELEF

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

